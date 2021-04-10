Thore Cash Achieves Market Cap of $34,356.23 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $34,356.23 and approximately $95,473.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.90 or 0.00418763 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000820 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

