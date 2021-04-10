ThoreCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $993.36 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $11,459.28 or 0.19447778 BTC on exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $993.36 million and approximately $26,788.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00068949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.13 or 0.00297211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $443.93 or 0.00753395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,761.95 or 0.99726095 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019489 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.51 or 0.00771353 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

