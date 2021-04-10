ThreeFold Price Reaches $0.13 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $10.61 million and approximately $161,921.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 110.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.00293205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.07 or 0.00749834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,776.80 or 0.99370709 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019290 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.20 or 0.00711823 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold launched on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

