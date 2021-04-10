Thunder Token (TT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17.07 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $160.75 million and $17.07 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00016392 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.32 or 0.00370944 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002421 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

