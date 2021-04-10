Tidal Finance Trading 8.4% Lower This Week (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $26.22 million and approximately $765,218.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00068570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.19 or 0.00295167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.51 or 0.00742977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,735.60 or 1.00071189 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.35 or 0.00759471 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

