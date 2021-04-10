Tidex Token (TDX) Trading 19% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One Tidex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges. Tidex Token has a market cap of $2.51 million and $7,536.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

