Tierion Price Tops $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 0% against the dollar. Tierion has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $108,250.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00053041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00081397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.46 or 0.00611609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00032197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00037498 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

