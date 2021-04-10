TigerCash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.51 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. TigerCash has a market cap of $786,058.49 and approximately $12.51 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $815.44 or 0.01343530 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

