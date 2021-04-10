TigerCash (TCH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13.89 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. TigerCash has a market cap of $803,260.82 and $13.89 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $782.84 or 0.01298534 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.