Tixl (TXL) Hits Market Cap of $32.40 Million

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. Tixl has a market capitalization of $32.40 million and $1.86 million worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00000994 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tixl has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00068731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.65 or 0.00294675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.54 or 0.00750653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,205.71 or 0.99866477 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.59 or 0.00714238 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

