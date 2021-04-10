TON Token (TON) Market Cap Tops $1.13 Million

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One TON Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TON Token has a market cap of $1.13 million and $77,465.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TON Token has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00053411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.63 or 0.00620493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00081937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00030975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00037104 BTC.

TON Token Coin Profile

TON Token (TON) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon . TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

