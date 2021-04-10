TOP (TOP) Trading Up 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TOP coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOP has a market cap of $29.43 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00053233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00082084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.65 or 0.00613136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00031204 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

