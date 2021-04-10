Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPDKY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Danske raised Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPDKY remained flat at $$4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. Topdanmark A/S has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $4.95.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

