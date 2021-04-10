Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Hits $124.94 on Top Exchanges

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $68.61 million and $5.79 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $124.94 or 0.00210079 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00069342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.81 or 0.00292246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.45 or 0.00752367 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,305.41 or 0.99719593 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020070 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.06 or 0.00770203 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,131 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

