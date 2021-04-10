Tornado (TCORE) Trading 27.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for about $89.12 or 0.00149350 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado has a market cap of $534,690.11 and $518,316.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00068532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.69 or 0.00294445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.18 or 0.00746089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,637.14 or 0.99947404 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.86 or 0.00760635 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

