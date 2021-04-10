Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.12

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.12 and traded as high as C$4.04. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 34,816 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.14.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.32 million and a PE ratio of -5.88.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$83.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.