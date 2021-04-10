Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the highest is $2.53 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $10.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $12.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $177.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.19. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $180.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

