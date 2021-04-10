Tranche Finance (SLICE) Trading 14.9% Lower This Week

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $17.89 million and approximately $262,024.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001500 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00052997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00081501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.53 or 0.00616152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00031171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00036610 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

