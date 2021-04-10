Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE TT opened at $169.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.78. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $169.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

