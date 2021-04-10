TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$20.64 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$13.59 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The company has a market cap of C$5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.41.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 271.66%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.