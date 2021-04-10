Transcodium 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,093.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $316,683.22 and $2,093.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 175% against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Transcodium

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

