Travala.com (AVA) Price Tops $5.35 on Exchanges

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $268.50 million and $10.59 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.35 or 0.00008880 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00068390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00291303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.72 or 0.00736485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,120.22 or 0.99787584 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.57 or 0.00756150 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 coins and its circulating supply is 50,185,801 coins. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

