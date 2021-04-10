TRAXIA (TM2) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $331,632.79 and $1,423.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRAXIA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00068375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.87 or 0.00297542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.77 or 0.00752265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,717.76 or 0.98783197 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.18 or 0.00713247 BTC.

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

