Treat DAO Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $2.85 or 0.00004711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $117,377.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00067809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.00291220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.90 or 0.00731706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,819.68 or 0.99050286 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.41 or 0.00757390 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

