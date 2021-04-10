Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.22.

TREVF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Trevali Mining from $0.15 to $0.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from $0.25 to $0.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TREVF remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 180,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,619. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

