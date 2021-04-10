Trias (TRY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Trias has a market capitalization of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00081114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.64 or 0.00610675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00032159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00037387 BTC.

Trias Profile

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

