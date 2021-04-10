Tribe Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Day (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $371.99 million and $18.27 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded flat against the US dollar. One Tribe coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00053660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00082520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.84 or 0.00608063 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00038343 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Tribe

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

