Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Position Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 57,093 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Trimble were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Trimble by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average is $64.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

