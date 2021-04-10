Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Position Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.19% of Trinseo worth $23,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,493,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,533,000 after buying an additional 253,158 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 3,189.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after buying an additional 156,526 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trinseo by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

NYSE TSE opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $173,301.94. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,844 shares of company stock worth $5,448,767. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

