Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In other Trinseo news, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $239,910.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at $571,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,844 shares of company stock worth $5,448,767 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.