Trittium (TRTT) Market Cap Hits $8.21 Million

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. Trittium has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and $47,912.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trittium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trittium has traded down 37.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trittium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00068287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.63 or 0.00294583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.67 or 0.00749066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,975.60 or 0.99466479 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.16 or 0.00711744 BTC.

Trittium Profile

Trittium’s launch date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official website is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

Buying and Selling Trittium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trittium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trittium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trittium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trittium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.