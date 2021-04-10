TrueDeck (TDP) Price Hits $0.0153 on Top Exchanges

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $471,370.95 and approximately $11,839.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

