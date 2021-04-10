TrueFeedBack (TFB) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $12.80 million and $207,440.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00053373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00081783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.52 or 0.00612329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00031451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00037636 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFB) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

