TrueFi (TRU) Hits Market Capitalization of $65.67 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $65.67 million and $8.00 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000774 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

