Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 230,982 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Truist Financial worth $87,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $61.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

