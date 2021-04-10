Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 230,982 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Truist Financial worth $87,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $613,000. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,899,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $60.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.39.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

