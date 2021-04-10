Truist Financial Corp Acquires 2,366 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 836,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,660,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $376.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.85. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $164.25 and a one year high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.86%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total value of $65,347.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 333,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,598,374.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,473,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,498 shares of company stock valued at $97,655,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

