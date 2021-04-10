Truist Financial Corp Acquires 45,007 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,135,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,788,000 after acquiring an additional 461,751 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,195,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,526,000 after acquiring an additional 415,479 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,044,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,253,000 after acquiring an additional 363,906 shares during the period. 48.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.56. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $51.92.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $576,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

