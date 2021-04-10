Truist Financial Corp Acquires 46,148 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,148 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in UDR by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 188,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,922,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

