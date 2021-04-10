Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 428.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,768 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $91.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at $83,837,836.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,614 shares of company stock valued at $28,904,018 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

