Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Hexcel worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Hexcel by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after purchasing an additional 952,516 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,315 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hexcel by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,926,000 after acquiring an additional 224,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,170,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after acquiring an additional 648,260 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HXL. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Hexcel stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average is $47.66. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.