Truist Financial Corp Buys 11,267 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PENN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $104.12 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,093,371 shares of company stock valued at $383,945,497 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

