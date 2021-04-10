Truist Financial Corp Buys 28,488 Shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,488 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 4.13% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOUT. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 107,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XOUT opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.22. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $38.85.

