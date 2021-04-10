Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.25% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $270,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $63.43 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.