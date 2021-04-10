Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Brooks Automation worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,598,000 after purchasing an additional 436,562 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,582 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 920,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after purchasing an additional 203,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRKS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $95.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $101.63.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.