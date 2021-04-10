Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Freshpet worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after buying an additional 22,212 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,651,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $168.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,529.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $173.52.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.