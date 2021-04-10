Truist Financial Corp Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Globus Medical worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 44.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMED stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average is $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $233.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

