Truist Financial Corp Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $518.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $472.34 and a 200-day moving average of $470.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $287.15 and a 52 week high of $530.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.00.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

