Truist Financial Corp Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 17,582.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 512,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,723,000 after purchasing an additional 509,374 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 84.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,807,000 after purchasing an additional 369,198 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,864,000 after purchasing an additional 217,821 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 470,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,228,000 after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 210,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 140,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $153.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.86.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

