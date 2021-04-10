Truist Financial Corp Has $4.38 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,355 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of First Horizon worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,040 shares of company stock worth $2,072,735. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

FHN opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

